Alton Andrews

GREENVILLE - Mr. Alton Eugene Andrews, 90, passed away Thursday January 27, 2022.
The funeral service will be conducted Monday February 7 at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends Monday February 7 from 9:30 until 10:45 AM prior to the service at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held that afternoon at 2:30 PM at Martin Memorial Gardens, Williamston.
Mr. Andrews was born in Bertie County, but calls Martin County home. He is the oldest of six children born to the late Thurman and Goldie Leggett Andrews. In the 1960's and 70's he made his home in Greenville where he was employed as district manager with Blue Cross and Blue Shield. He then moved to Durham where he served as state sales manager for the Blue Cross. He retired from Blue Cross as state billing director.
In the 1980's he changed careers and went to work as fleet leasing manager for various Chevrolet dealerships in the Durham/Chapel Hill area, his last employment being with Rick Hendrick Chevrolet.
Mr. Andrews was a charter member of the Williamston Church of Christ and University Church of Christ in Greenville. At the time of his death, he was a member of Christ's Church in Winterville.
In addition to his parents Mr. Andrews was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Ayers Andrews and daughter, Vickie Andrews Cox, as well as a sister, Lois Williamson of Robersonville.
He is survived by; son, Gene Andrews and wife, Alice, of Chocowinity; daughter, Kim Welker and husband, Scott, Albemarle, NC; son-in-law Hoyt Cox, Arden, NC; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his siblings: Edward Andrews of Richmond, VA; Melba Rhodes of Greenville; Haywood Andrews of Robersonville; Linda Scott of Hamilton; and brother-in-law Dennis Williamson of Robersonville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mid-Atlantic Christian University Scholarship Fund. Donations should be directed to the Vickie Andrews Cox Scholarship and marked in memory of Alton Andrews. Address for gifts is: 715 N. Poindexter St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.