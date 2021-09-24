Dr. Alton Dean Little, age 86, went to be with the Lord on September 21st, 2021, at his home in Bowling Green, KY. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Pattie Davis Little. Dr. Little is survived by his daughters Patsy Anne Little of Wesley Chapel, FL and BJ (Betty Jean) Little Levis of Louisville, KY. He is also survived by his grandson Cameron Levis and Cameron's wife Kaitlyn Levis of Bowling Green, KY; and nephews Mike Little, Robbie Little, and John Little (all from North Carolina). He is also preceded in death by his brother Robert Lewis Little. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.