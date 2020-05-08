Alton Hardy, Sr.

Alton Ray Hardy, Sr.
GREENVILLE - Alton Ray Hardy Sr. was born to the late Walter Hardy Sr. and Ester May Phillips on August 21, 1956. He departed his earthly body on May 4, 2020 at Vidant Hospital in Greenville NC.
Alton Ray grew up in Pitt County North Carolina where he attended DH Conley High School. He later further his education at Pitt community College. He received several certifications. He was ASE certified mechanic and was a trained truck driver. He also served in the USA Army and Army Reserves. In 1989, he received an honorable discharge from the USA Army. He was trained and received accommodations in marksmanship and quartermaster school while in the Army. Most of his life he worked as an auto mechanic but he first love was truck driving. He also loved anything that dealt with working with his hands. Alton Ray could fix anything. Some of his hobbies included working on his lawn mowers and doing house renovations. He loved the latest electronics and any type of equipment that went fast ... Trucks, motorcycles, cars, and even down to his motorized wheelchair.
Alton Ray was preceded in death by his parent Walter Sr and Esther and siblings: John Thomas Hardy, Verna Hardy Langley and Lindwood Hardy.
Alton leaves to cherish his memories to his children; two sons: Royce Overton (April) of Greenville North Carolina, Alton Ray Hardy Jr, of Ayden North Carolina, and his daughter, Tarsua Hardy of Ayden, North Carolina. 11 grandchildren: Marquelle, Jameka, Versace, Noah, Ramere, Aniyah, Nasir, Skylar, Ryan, Rj, Elgin, 3 great-grandchildren: Kennedy, Reygan, and Carter. Five sisters and five brothers: Hannah Smith, Myrtle Vaughn(Thomas) both of Goldsboro, North Carolina, Linda Roach(John), Eugene Hardy of Grimesland, North Carolina, Shenelle Taylor( Dannis) of Greenville, North Carolina, Mary Moore (James) of Winterville, North Carolina, Marvin Hardy(Kim) of Hephizbah, Georgia, Shawn Hardy (Anita) of Farmville, North Carolina, Donald Hardy (Darlene) San Antonio, Texas, and Walter Hardy Jr (Vera) of Ayden; North Carolina.
A host of loving nieces, nephew, cousins, other relatives, and many caring friends.
The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors of Vidant Medical Center and Physician's East and a special thanks to Dr Amy Norbury and The VA Hospital.
There will be a walk thru viewing Friday May 8, 2020, from 2pm-7pm at Don Brown Funeral Home of Ayden, North Carolina.
Funeral Services will be 2pm Saturday May 9, 2020 at St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church, 1295 Mumford Rd., Greenville NC 27834.
The family will receive friends and visitors at the home 213 Glenwood Dr Greenville NC 27834.