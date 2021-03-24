Mr. Alton O’neal Davis, 41, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Community Christian Church, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 3-7pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel and on Saturday from 11:00am – 12:00pm at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 masks are mandatory.