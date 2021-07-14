Alton Ray Hughes, 79, of 2615 Brookridge Circle, Greenville, NC 27858, passed away on July 3, 2021. He leaves behind his wife Sherry, of 54 years; his two children, Jake (Louisa Waller) and Al (Nan Wang); and his grandchildren, Angela and Isaac. He is also survived by his brother, Roy Hughes (Brenda Brooks) of Grifton, NC. He loved us all unselfishly and without hesitation. Alton was one of two children born to Emma Lee (Ham) and Milton Hughes. Alton was a good son and a scholar through and through. He graduated from Grainger High School, Class of 1959. He continued his studies at the School of Life, later marrying Sherry in 1966, whilst furthering his studies in husbandry and fatherhood. Also that year, he started working for himself as an independent insurance agent, representing AFLAC insurance beginning in 1971. He excelled with AFLAC, winning various awards in his outstanding 50 year career. A Professor of Life Lessons, Alton will be missed by all that knew him. He loved his family and took great pleasure in raising his two boys. Family dinners included Alton telling corny jokes and Jake eye-rolling in response. He spent many happy summers at the beach, watching the girls go by. He loved Hawaii, country music, fried sea mullet and coffee with his buddies at Burger King. Gregarious by nature, Alton never met a stranger. He would do anything for a friend and always could garner a laugh from a crowd with his quick wit and humor. He was everyone's support. He was truly selfless and always wanted to know what he could do to help. Having Alton on your side was a blessing. We will all miss Alton A celebration of his life will be held at 3pm, on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Community Council for the Arts located at 400 N. Queen Street, Kinston, NC 28501. Flowers are appreciated, but memorial gifts in Alton Ray Hughes’ name may be made to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at www.dementiasociety.org/donate.