On Saturday, May 15, 2021, Mr. Alvis Graham Roberson Sr., 88, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, surrounded by his loving children Greg and Ray Reneice. A graveside service will be held at the family cemetery at 1292 McCaskey Road, Williamston, NC on May 20th at 11:00am, officiated by Chad Holcomb of Community Christian Church. Alvis was born on September 25,1932 to the late Judas Rier and Nolia Wynne Roberson. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ray Brown Roberson; sister Margaret R. Nicholson; and brother James D. Roberson. He leaves behind a son, Alvis “Greg” Graham Roberson Jr. (Janet) of Winterville, NC; and daughter, Ray Reneice Cowan (Wade) of Williamston, NC; his grandchildren, Eric Roberson (Wendee), Zachary Wade Cowan, and Graham Tyler Cowan; three Great-Grandchildren, Hannah Marie Roberson, Landon Brant Roberson, and Carter Hunt Roberson; Brother, Jakie Roberson (Rachel); sisters, Annie Elizabeth Perry, Louise Rogerson, Janice Bass (Roderick), Nancy Leggett (Kenneth); and many nieces and nephews. He loved yard work, gardening and enjoyed reaping his harvest and sharing it with family, friends, and neighbors. He and Betty hosted many family reunions for both The Brown and Roberson families. He worked hard his whole life and provided for his family by farming, working as a tire service technician at B&W Tire Company, painting part time, medicine courier for Clark’s Long Term Care Pharmacy, and retiring as a street sweeper vehicle operator for The Town of Williamston with over 28 years of service. He was a member of Community Christian Church and attended faithfully until his health declined. Alvis looked forward to arriving early on Easter Monday to help cook the pig and prepare the food for The Sunday School Picnic. The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to the staff and faculty at Three Rivers Health and Rehabilitation Center, Windsor, NC. for the outstanding care and compassion given during his stay. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Christian Church or Williamston Fire and Rescue Department. The family will receive friends at 100 W. Franklin St. in Williamston, NC. Biggs Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com