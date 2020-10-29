Amos Jones, Jr.
WINTERVILLE - Mr. Amos Jones, Jr., 77, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions the funeral service for Mr. Amos Jones, Jr. will be by invitation only and masks are required.