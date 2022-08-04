Mr. Amos "Russell" Averett, Jr., 79, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 2 pm at Reedy Branch Free Will Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 2 prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Ayden Cemetery. Russell grew up in Windsor, Scotland Neck, and Winterville, graduating from Winterville High School. He retired from the US Postal Service with 30 years of service as a mail carrier and was a member of Reedy Branch Free Will Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting at Gum Swamp Still Hunting Club, working with his hands, bird watching, and loved watching westerns. Russell was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Martha Rhodes Averett; and his parents, Amos and Myrtle Averett. He is survived by his sister, Linda Garrett Harris and husband, Ivan, of Ayden; a niece, Janet Garrett and a nephew, David Garrett, both of Winterville; three great nieces, Nichelle, Eliza and Amani; three great nephews, Brandon and wife, Brittany, Corey and wife, Samantha and D. J.; and two great-great-nephews, Riley and Noah. Flowers will be accepted and appreciated. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution please consider the Reedy Branch Free Will Baptist Church, 4457 Reedy Branch Church Road, Winterville, NC 28590. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.