Amy Garris Taylor, 57, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from pancreatic cancer. Born November 11, 1965, in Greenville, North Carolina, Amy is the daughter of Wilma Garris Jackson, and the late Franklin A. Garris of Greenville, North Carolina. Amy had recently retired from East Carolina University where she was Administrative Assistant for Student Services within the Department of Construction Management. She enjoyed being in the mountains and at the beach. She loved animals, and her companion, Mickey, who was always by her side. Amy was a caring mother, daughter-in-law, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She had an infectious laugh and loved life. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, but she loved to decorate for every season of the year. Miss Taylor was preceded in death by her father, Franklin A. Garris. She is survived by her: son, Scott Taylor, and his father, Chris Taylor; mother, Wilma Jackson; brother, Jason Garris; sister-in-law, Cheryl Garris; nieces, Olivia and Victoria Garris; nephew, Jeffery Garris and wife, Kylie; great-niece, Harper Garris. The family will receive family and friends at Christ's Church, 745 Davenport Farm Road in Winterville, North Carolina, on Sunday, July 17, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. This will be a Celebration of Life social and visitation in memory of Miss Taylor. The family would like to thank the caregivers and Vidant Home Health and Hospice for their services and support. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Vidant Inpatient Hospice (Service League of Greenville - Inpatient Hospice) at 920 Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834 is much appreciated. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com

