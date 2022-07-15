The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has extended
the
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pitt County in eastern North Carolina...
* Until 100 AM EDT.
* At 1033 PM EDT, Local law enforcement reported significant flash
flooding in Greenville. Between 3 and 5.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. Please
avoid travel, several roads in and around Greenville are
impassable due to high flood waters, and multiple water rescues
are ongoing. Turn around don't drown!
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE...Law enforcement and other sources.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Greenville, Winterville, Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, East Carolina
University and Pitt Greenville Airport.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Amy Garris Taylor, 57, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from pancreatic cancer. Born November 11, 1965, in Greenville, North Carolina, Amy is the daughter of Wilma Garris Jackson, and the late Franklin A. Garris of Greenville, North Carolina. Amy had recently retired from East Carolina University where she was Administrative Assistant for Student Services within the Department of Construction Management. She enjoyed being in the mountains and at the beach. She loved animals, and her companion, Mickey, who was always by her side. Amy was a caring mother, daughter-in-law, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She had an infectious laugh and loved life. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, but she loved to decorate for every season of the year. Miss Taylor was preceded in death by her father, Franklin A. Garris. She is survived by her: son, Scott Taylor, and his father, Chris Taylor; mother, Wilma Jackson; brother, Jason Garris; sister-in-law, Cheryl Garris; nieces, Olivia and Victoria Garris; nephew, Jeffery Garris and wife, Kylie; great-niece, Harper Garris. The family will receive family and friends at Christ's Church, 745 Davenport Farm Road in Winterville, North Carolina, on Sunday, July 17, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. This will be a Celebration of Life social and visitation in memory of Miss Taylor. The family would like to thank the caregivers and Vidant Home Health and Hospice for their services and support. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Vidant Inpatient Hospice (Service League of Greenville - Inpatient Hospice) at 920 Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834 is much appreciated. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com