Andrew Beacham

Andrew "Andy" Beacham
CHOCOWINITY - Mr. Andrew "Andy" Franklin Beacham, Jr., age 65, a resident of Chocowinity, NC died Monday April 27, 2020 at his home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date once the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.
Andy was born in Beaufort County on December 31, 1954 to the late Andrew Franklin Beacham, Sr. and Rachel Jenkins Beacham. He worked as a lineman for over 40 years until he retired. On August 9, 2008 he married Betty Bartlett. Described as a simple man, he enjoyed spending time with his wife, his dog, his family and friends, shooting his guns, and reading. He was extremely good hearted and would give you the shirt off his back.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Beacham of the home; a son, Andrew F. Beacham, III; five sisters, Angie Fulmer, Melba Simpkins and husband George, Libby Woolard and husband Randy, Nancy Hill and husband Bert, Brandi Hardison and husband Michael; three brothers, Joey Beacham and wife Mary, Johnny Beacham and wife Beth, Troy Beacham, Sr.; a sister in law, Elizabeth Beacham, numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, great friends and his dog, Crook.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Ricky Beacham, Sr.
