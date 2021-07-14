Andrew Christopher Novotny, 35, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 8, 2021. A visitation will be held Thursday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. A private committal service will be held at a later date. Andrew was born in Minot, North Dakota then spent his early years in Buffalo, New York before moving to Greenville, NC at the age of ten. Andrew later attended East Carolina University and graduated in 2010 with a B.A. in Business Administration. He then went on to own and operate Novotny Bread Company located in Concord, NC. Andrew was preceded in death by his brother, Bradley Novotny. He is survived by his parents, Bill and Penny Novotny of Greenville; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Memorial contributions may be made in Andrew’s memory to First Christian Church (memo: Crossroads Community Shelter), P.O.Box 2366, Greenville, NC 27836-0367. If you prefer, you may also make donations online via their website at www.firstchristiangreenville.org Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.