Andrew Cook, age 73, died Saturday, March 20 at Vidant Medical Center surrounded by his family. Mr. Cook was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Ruby Cook; brother, Mickey Cook; and sister-in-law, Rose M. Cook. He worked for ParGas/Suburban Propane for forty-seven years. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Eva Cook of the home; daughter Peggy Hines and husband, Wesley of Snow Hill; son, Andy Cook and wife, Ashley of Walstonburg; and the apple of his eye, grandson Kaleb Cook. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 24, at 11:00 A.M. at the Snow Hill Cemetery by Pastor Matthew Galloway. The family will receive friends immediately following the service and other times at the home of Andy and Ashley Cook, 731 Gay Road, Walstonburg, NC, 27888. Those desiring to pay their respects may do so Tuesday, March 23, from 1:00-5:00 P.M at the Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.