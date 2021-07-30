Dr. Andrew M. Stuart, 63, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, at his coastal home in Harpswell, Maine after a valiant fight with cancer. He was in the presence of his adoring family. Andy was the loving husband of Naomi J. (Shaw) Stuart with whom he shared 23 years of marriage and two beautiful, spunky children Joshua and Mallory. Andy fell onto this earth on August 14, 1957, in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada. He was the son of a self-proclaimed golf pro, Roy G. “Bud” and the “Sandwitch” herself, Jean M. (Pearson) Stuart. He was also the devoted stepson to Joan (Phillips) Stuart. Andy previously explored a life away from the great True North when he resided in Greenville, North Carolina for 23 years. It was there he met and fell in love with Naomi. For the past two years, Andy combed the beach in Harpswell where he found solace in the ocean breeze blowing through his spiky, silver hair ever so gently. Though he lived many of his adult years in the States, he was a true Canadian who spent nearly every summer drinking Alpine in his and Naomi’s beloved St. Andrews, New Brunswick, Canada. Andy had many framed degrees hung in his mahogany paneled office. Most notably, a Masters and PhD in ear science (Audiology) from Dalhousie University. After completing his studies, Andy became a Professor in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders at East Carolina University where he remained for 25 years until his passing. While there, he was instrumental in developing a device that alleviated stuttering. Even Oprah thought it was pretty cool. Andy had an incredible sense of humor and could make any situation a soulful delight. With humor comes a love to play, which he did so well with the young ones in his life. Many of which referred to him as “Uncle Nutty.” Andy was an avid world traveler, hoofing it across many countries. Croatia and Venice stole his heart, but nothing compared to experiencing Bethlehem on Christmas Eve. He loved to play and coach volleyball even before Top Gun made it a popular sport. Being a good Canadian lad, he appreciated watching and yelling at a great hockey game. He ate Cheeto Puffs with chopsticks and relished a rowdy game of cards. Andy enjoyed gardening and puttering around the yard. His love of transforming outdoor spaces into something gorgeous would spread beyond his own house as you would often find him plucking weeds and pruning plants along Water Street in St. Andrews. Andy had a vast music collection in various genres, and he found immense joy in listening to and sharing his favorite tunes. His faith was strong, and he cherished his family in Christ at Oakmont Baptist Church. But most of all, Andy treasured the time he spent with his family, and he never hesitated in offering a helping hand in time of need. Andy will be greatly missed by his wife Naomi, son Joshua G. Stuart, daughter Mallory G. Stuart, his sisters Susan K. Joyce and MaryJane Purdue, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and everyone else who Andy touched throughout his life. He is predeceased by his parents, Roy and Jean, his stepmother, Joan, and his stepbrother, George Farris. A family memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St. Brunswick, Maine. For those wishing to make a memorial contribution in his memory please consider the American or Canadian Cancer Society.