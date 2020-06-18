Andrew Sutton

Andrew (Drew) Allen Sutton
GREENVILLE - Mr. Andrew (Drew) Allen Sutton, 50, passed away on June 12, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC.
Drew was born to the late Jean and Allen Sutton on November 26, 1969 in Wilson, NC. Shortly thereafter becoming a long-term resident of Greenville, Drew graduated from J.H. Rose High School in 1988 and ECU in 1996. He managed and was later a Buyer at Belk's department stores, Mattress Plus, and for several entities in the IT world before working at ECU as a Network Manager. He continued to consult in the field until his death.
Drew never met a stranger and would give the shirt off his back if needed. He could fix anything and was referred to as "MacGyver" by his family and friends. His passions were restoring old boats, fishing, a Chevy truck he named "Maude," trailers "Carolina Suitcase," and an old motor home. He was an avid Parrot Head, pet lover, loved a good laugh, and was a practical jokester. His boys were his 'pride & joy,' and one of the most important things in his life. Drew grew up loving the Lord and was a member of Hooker Memorial Christian Church and later Saint Peter Catholic Church.
He leaves behind, to cherish his memory; his sons, William (16), Matthew (13), and Jacob (10), as well as his wife, Rebecca Lynn Sutton, former wife and mother of his children, Lisa Warren Hudson - all from Greenville; sister, Amy Eagle and significant other, Tom Stroud, of Winterville; nephew, Caleb Eagle and his wife, Brooke, along with their daughter, Layla (21 months), of Wilmington, NC.
There will be a Memorial Celebration outdoors at Long Straw Farms (3977 Jolly Rd) in Ayden, NC, on Saturday, June 20th, from 12 pm to 2:30 pm. Snacks and water will be provided, and social distancing will be observed; however, it is meant to be a social time of sharing stories and memories. Please bring your stories to share or bring a written note of how you knew Drew and a funny story.
Drew's wish, in lieu of flowers and gifts, is that donations be made to the Hooker Memorial Christian Church youth fund in Greenville, NC.
"What a difference a good man can make. Our world won't be the same without him. But, the next world has gained one heck of a soul." - Unknown
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville
