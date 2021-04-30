Andrew “Wade” Trask, 86, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The funeral service will be held Saturday at 1:30 PM at Unity FWB Church. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. Wade was born and raised in Fayetteville, graduating from Stedman High School. He moved to Greenville in 1968 to open a Shoemaster store. After a few years, he went to work at the Brown & Wood dealership, where he worked for 43 years and was awarded salesman of the year a number of times. Wade loved cars and racing and even worked as a freelance photographer for NASCAR for two years. He enjoyed being a member of the Optimist Club, serving as president three separate times. Wade was a longtime member of Unity FWB Church, where he attended the Friendship Sunday School class and was active in the Men’s Fellowship. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved taking long rides with friends and family. Wade was preceded in death by his parents, William and Naomi Trask; brother, Doug Trask; and son-in-law, Bill Barrett. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara Ivey Trask; daughters, Pamela Coble and husband, David, of Cary, Terry Olson and husband, Harry, of Unicoi, TN, Debby Grice and husband, Wayne, of Lumber Bridge, and Lisa Smith and husband, Jeff, of Kure Beach; grandchildren, Whitney Johnson, Claire Coble, Spencer Coble, Kelsey Grice, Autumn Smith and Dylan Smith; great-grandchildren, Connor and Hannah Johnson; numerous nieces and nephews; and his special family at Brown and Wood. Wade loved life and people. He was committed to providing exceptional customer service and he achieved that because he genuinely loved and cared for his customers. The family will receive friends Friday from 7 to 9 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Unity Free Will Baptist Church, 4301 Charles Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.