Angela "Angie" Tugwell

Angela Louise Tugwell, 67, of Youngsville, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Raleigh after an extended illness. She was born July 15, 1953 in Pitt County, the daughter of Robert Dee Tugwell and Louise (Jones) Tugwell of Winterville. Angie was predeceased by her father, Robert and an infant brother. Angie graduated from JH Rose High School in Greenville in 1971. After attending design school in Atlanta, Georgia she was a floral designer in Raleigh for 35 years. She won several awards for her beautiful floral arrangements. Angie is survived by her partner of 21 years, Jacqueline Holley of Youngsville, her mother Louise Tugwell of Winterville, her brother Robbie Tugwell (Susan) of Raleigh, nephews: Derek Tugwell (Katie) and their children, Lilly Kate and Dawsen, all of Raleigh, and Jonathan Tugwell of Raleigh. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Lancaster Funeral & Cremation Services 804 N. Bickett Blvd, Louisburg, NC 27549. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Angie’s name to Transitions LifeCare 250 Hospice Circle Raleigh, NC 27607. Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg, NC 27549. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.