Mr. Angelo Joseph DaRe, 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at home. A private funeral mass will be held. Angelo was born in Pen Argyl, Pennsylvania. He was a graduate of Pen Argyl High School and worked for Collins & Aikman for over 40 years. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Angelo was preceded in death by his wife, Diane DaRe; parents, Angelo DaRe and Julia Casagrande; two brothers, Lido Casagrande and Louis Casagrande. He is survived by two daughters, Donna Bowling and husband, Mark of Winterville and Dina DaRe of Raleigh, NC; two grandchildren, Julia and Katherine Bowling; brother, John Casagrande; and two sisters, Sonia Mulitsch and Mary Hawk of Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 3HC Hospice at 3hc.org or Pitt County Animal Services at pittcountync.gov. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Greenville police: Arrest made for fake fraternity Yik Yak post
- Blogger calls out Winterville Charter for racism: School's corporate parent says swift action will continue
- Pitt County school board continues mask requirement despite protest
- Vandals strike Pirate, again: Raleigh teen charged with damaging statue
- Ayden man charged with attempted murder
- Dinner with family leads to $32M settlement for local farmers
- Woman shot in hand, teen arrested
- “New Gateway” to Greenville breaks ground on 10th Street
- Traffic terror on Memorial Drive: Police say man hijacked, crashed FedEx truck, assaulted child
- Crime roundup: Vehicle collision leads to assault charge, Greenville police report