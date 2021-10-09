Mr. Angelo Joseph DaRe, 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at home. A private funeral mass will be held. Angelo was born in Pen Argyl, Pennsylvania. He was a graduate of Pen Argyl High School and worked for Collins & Aikman for over 40 years. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Angelo was preceded in death by his wife, Diane DaRe; parents, Angelo DaRe and Julia Casagrande; two brothers, Lido Casagrande and Louis Casagrande. He is survived by two daughters, Donna Bowling and husband, Mark of Winterville and Dina DaRe of Raleigh, NC; two grandchildren, Julia and Katherine Bowling; brother, John Casagrande; and two sisters, Sonia Mulitsch and Mary Hawk of Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 3HC Hospice at 3hc.org or Pitt County Animal Services at pittcountync.gov. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com

Tags