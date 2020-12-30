Ann Bynum Byrd went to be with her Lord on Sunday, December 13, 2020. She passed away at The Fountains of the Albemarle after a brief stay. Ann was born in Greene County, North Carolina on September 23, 1933 to Alice Kilpatrick Bynum and Jalmer Emmitt Bynum. Ann attended the local Farmville schools and graduated as Salutatorian of the Class of 1951, Farmville High School. She went on to attain undergraduate as well as Masters Degrees at East Carolina University and while there, met her future husband Thomas Mixon Byrd whom she married in June of 1955. A devoted educator, she taught in both Robersonville and Ayden high schools before going on to serve as a department head at Pitt Community College, where she remained until her retirement. Ann was a long-time member of Hooker Memorial Christian Church in Greenville, where she faithfully utilized her gift for music as a choir member and soloist for nearly 30 years. She also had a love for the piano. Additionally, Ann served as North Carolina state president of Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority, a national honorary organization for Women Educators and was highly recognized for her contributions. After retirement, Ann returned to her native Farmville and spent her remaining years serving such organizations as the Farmville Community Arts Council, the Farmville Literary Club as well as the First Christian Church of Farmville. She also pursued her love of bridge with her dearest of friends. Ann is predeceased by her husband, Thomas Byrd, and is survived by her niece Annise Jean Satterwhite and her children English Sisk, Sierra Lohmann, CaiCee Murgo and Jensen Crawford. She is also survived by her nephew Charles Bynum Satterwhite, his wife Sheri Shelton Satterwhite and their three children, Katherine, Elizabeth and Matt Satterwhite. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Farmville, North Carolina. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com. Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.