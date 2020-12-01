Ann Byrum Hooks
WINTERVILLE - Ann Byrum Hooks, 94, affectionately known as "Granny," went to meet her Savior on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday at 2 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park. In the interest of social distancing guidelines, the family will greet friends following the service at the cemetery. The family requests masks be worn when attending the graveside service and greeting family. In her final hours, Granny requested that her service be kept safe for all attending.
Ann was born November 27, 1926, in Chowan County. She was one of seven children born to the late James and Ester Byrum.
Ann was a long time, dedicated member of Reedy Branch Free Will Baptist Church where she faithfully attended church and Sunday school since 1947. At the time of her death, she was the oldest living member. She loved being in the kitchen cooking and helping with church events. Ann was involved in all aspects of the church and truly cherished her church family. In her words, "I love my church and my church family very much."
Of the things she loved most were time spent with family and friends. She did love "to talk" and was always quick to share a compliment and kind word. She always wanted to keep in close contact with those she loved, enjoying many meals and hours of phone conversation with those she held dear. She always had a special way of making everyone feel loved. She never missed an opportunity to share special times with her family, as seen in the many photos in her home.
Ann was preceded in death by her sweetheart, Ernest (Tommy) Hooks. They were married for 60 1/2 years before Tommy passed in 2006. The two spent many of those years farming and working side by side. After retirement, they spent many healthy years traveling and enjoying new places together. They both shared a servant's heart in doing for others. In all they did, they did it together. Their love for each other was always shown by their dedication and attention to one another. She was also preceded in death by 2 brothers and 3 sisters.
Ann is survived by a son, Ashley Thomas Hooks and wife Diane of Wilson and a daughter, Dorothy Hooks Evans and husband Keith of Emerald Isle; granddaughter Cassie Evans Williamson and husband Jarrod of Wilmington; and great granddaughter, Lawyn Ann Williamson of Wilmington. All of her "children" as she referred to all seven, were the absolute loves of her life. Also surviving is her sister, Ora Lee Byrum of Edenton; as well as many great nieces and nephews.
The family expresses thanks to all who helped Ann in every way.
Memorials may be made to: Reedy Branch Free Will Baptist Church, 4464 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, NC 28590; The Service League of Greenville Hospice House, 920 Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
