Ann J. VanWagenen, 83, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The funeral service will be conducted Monday at 3pm at Unity Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Mrs. VanWagenen grew up in Edenton and spent the majority of her life in Greenville. She retired from the Social Security Administration after 30 years as a customer service representative. She previously had been a member of Trinity Free Will Baptist Church and later became a charter member of Unity Free Will Baptist Church. She enjoyed baking and cooking, playing cards with her friends, and shopping was a favorite pastime of hers. She was a member of The Red Hat Society. An avid bowler in her younger years, Ann enjoyed watching old westerns and traveling around the world. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hunter and Eva Jackson; husband, John VanWagenen; and daughter, Sharon McLawhorn. She is survived by her son, John Michael VanWagenen of Ayden; son-in-law, Ray McLawhorn of Stoneville; grandchildren, Anthony Hopkins and wife Dedemay of Ayden, Chad McLawhorn and wife, Desiree, of Wake Forest, and Layden Tripp and husband, Bobby, of Summerfield; five great-grandchildren; brother, Doug Jackson of Sanford; and several nieces and nephews. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Unity Free Will Baptist Church, 4301 Charles Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858.