Ann Rosenthal Jackson
PANTEGO - Ann Rosenthal Jackson, 88, of Pantego died Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at her residence in Pantego.
Born February 24, 1932 in Washington County she was the daughter of the late Ted H. Rosenthal, Sr. and Stella Scott Rosenthal and was preceded in death by her husband, Denny Roberts Jackson and grandson, Christopher Lee Robinson.
She was a retired licensed practical nurse and formerly worked at Saint Margaret's Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Plymouth, a former board member of Washington County Hospital and president of Blackland's Searchers Home Extension.
Her family includes her son, Ted Roberts Jackson of Pantego, N.C.; daughter, Susan Jackson Robinson and husband Michael of Highland Village, TX.; brother, Harvey Rosenthal of Pantego, N.C.; two grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Plymouth with Reverend Paul Herrington officiating. A private family burial will follow in Windley Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Sunday at the church following the service and other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice in Washington, N.C.
