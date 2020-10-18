Ann Rose Kruse
CLAYROOT - Ann Rose Kruse, 76, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Ann, a native of Brooklyn, NY, had been a resident of Clayroot since 1989. She and her husband, Richard, owned Ann's Antiques at Remember When. She enjoyed making people smile and will be missed by many.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Richard Kruse; children, Michelle Kruse of Charlotte, Richard Kruse of Ester, AK, Peter Kruse of Greenville, and Karen Kruse Gestwicki and husband Tim of Charlotte; seven grandchildren; and three nieces of Brooklyn NY.
