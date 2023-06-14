Ann McRainey Taylor, age 76, of Greenville, NC passed away June 10, 2023 at ECU Health Medical Center of Greenville, NC. Ann was born on December 11, 1946 in Robeson County. She was the daughter of the late John Hector and Agnes Fisher McRainey. Ann grew up in St. Pauls, NC where she loved living on the McRainey farm until she graduated High School and later attended Wingate College. No matter what community Ann called home, she was dedicated to community service and civic organizations. Some of those included; Ahoskie Junior Woman's Club, Ahoskie Jaycettes, Ladies Division of the Ahoskie Chamber of Commerce and the Service League of Greenville, NC. Within the Service League Ann served as president. She was also a co-host of a Charity Ball and served on various committees. Ann lived life to the fullest. She loved to cook and entertain for family and friends, read, and spend time on the Crystal Coast. In the fall, you could always find Ann in her purple and gold tailgating with her husband Dallas, and friends at ECU football games She is preceded in death by her husband Dallas Wayne Taylor and her brother, John Neal McRainey. Ann is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Ann Pierce and Catherine Neal Pierce of Ahoskie,NC, Donna Michelle Taylor of Eden, NC and sons, Dallas Scott Taylor of Chapel Hill, NC and Brian Wayne Taylor and wife, Jennifer of Sims, NC, grandchildren; JW Taylor of Hillsborough, NC, Shana Taylor of Hillsborough, NC, Laura Anne Taylor of Sims, NC, Rawlins Taylor of Efland, NC, Colton Taylor of Efland, NC, Joshua Taylor of Sims, NC and Thomas Taylor of Sims, NC and sister Toni Taylor of Greenville, NC. Ann loved and cherished her family. She was a loving mama and grammie who will be dearly missed. A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 4:00 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, 2100 East Fifth Street, Greenville, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Laughinghouse Hospital Fund, c/o The Service League of Greenville, Inc., PO Box 30452, Greenville, NC 27834. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.