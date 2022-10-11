Ann Pender Wicker Harrison, an educator, writer, mentor, dog lover, and loving mother, died peacefully on October 3, 2022, in Greenville, NC. She was 93. Ann lived a full and remarkable life. She loved getting to know people and celebrated individual differences. A beautiful blend of spirituality and open-mindedness, she was an exceptional listener—always welcoming, non-judgmental, and caring. She enjoyed writing and sharing her work with those around her. Ann's happy place was the Crystal Coast; she cherished her time at the beach and had countless memories at "The Best Nest," where her family still gathers regularly. Ann rarely cooked but loved to collect cookbooks and recipes. She also loved shopping and perusing her numerous catalogs for the latest fashions or the perfect gift. Ann was very proud of her children and would brag about her grandchildren and great grandchildren to anyone who would listen. She was an animal lover and treasured her dogs, mostly schnauzers, over her lifetime. She enjoyed visits with friends and neighbors, especially over a cup of coffee on her sun porch at Quail Ridge. Ann was born on April 28, 1929, in High Point, NC, to Ella Pender and Worth Wicker. She spent her early years in Beaufort and Greenville, where her father was rector of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. At the start of World War II, her father was called to serve, and Ann moved around the country with her parents, from South Carolina to Oklahoma to Oregon, before eventually returning to Eastern North Carolina. Ann attended Tarboro High School and St. Mary's School in Raleigh. She met Benjamin Harrison while attending East Carolina College, and they were married in 1949, remaining in Greenville to finish school and raise their young family (four children in five years!). With Ben's help passing PE, Ann graduated from East Carolina in 1954; she returned years later to complete a master's degree in school counseling. At a time when many women did not work outside of the home, Ann had an incredible career in education—not just counseling and teaching, but developing curriculum and shaping public education for gifted, rural, and underserved children in North Carolina for years to come. Ann's passion was exceptional children. She served as Director of Pupil Personnel and Exceptional Children's Programs for Pitt County Schools for 13 years. She was also Director of Media and Technology for the two years prior to her retirement in 1988. Ann then began working with the Rural Education Institute at ECU. One of her greatest accomplishments while at REI was the development of The Legislators School for Youth Leadership Development, a summer enrichment opportunity for children in rural communities. The program was highly successful, receiving national recognition and serving as a model for similar offerings in other states. Ann never truly retired; she continued to consult, write, conduct workshops, and share her thoughts and talents, touching many lives along the way. A cradle Episcopalian and daughter of a minister, Ann attended several Episcopal churches throughout her lifetime, but her church home was St. Paul's in Greenville. Early in her career, she volunteered at St. Paul's as a counselor to youth and adults in the community and Diocese. Ann also taught Sunday School and applied many of her professional talents to Christian education curriculum. In 2004, she worked closely with other parishioners to establish the St. Paul's Food Pantry, where she volunteered to serve the hungry in Greenville. Ann also pored over countless church documents to develop The People of St. Paul's, an account of the ministries of the church from 1700 to 2012. Ann will be remembered fondly by all who knew her, none more so than her family. As an only child, Ann always longed for a large family. She leaves behind quite the legacy, with a family that has grown to 30 people (and a lot of pets). More than anything, we will miss her infectious laugh and our memorable conversations with her, and we are so grateful to have had her as a presence in our lives for so many years. Ann is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Benjamin Harrison, who died in 2001. She is survived by her four children: Ben Harrison, Jr. of Greenville; Penny Harrison Gaskins and husband Harrison of Greenville; Pat Harrison Bostic and husband Dean of Cary; and Nat Harrison and wife Peggy of Fairview. Ann was lovingly known as "Mema" to her seven grandchildren: Benjamin Harrison III (Carol) of Greensboro; Elizabeth Gaskins Civils (Worth) of Charlotte; Natalie Harrison LeBlanc (Jeff) of Charlotte; Harrison Gaskins, Jr. (Jaime) of Raleigh; Dylan Harrison (Kirsten Blankenship) of Kelseyville, CA; Hunter Harrison (Morgan) of Greenville; and Daniel Bostic of Havelock. Ann was blessed to have ten great grandchildren: Rachel, Benjamin IV, and Alexander Harrison of Greensboro; Jane Allen and Harrison Gaskins III of Raleigh; Lanier and Lakely Harrison of Greenville; Elsie LeBlanc of Charlotte; and new additions in 2022: Katie Civils of Charlotte and Asher Harrison of Kelseyville, CA. Ann's family would like to thank her oncologist for 20-plus years, Dr. Pam Lepera, and the staff of Brookdale Dickinson Avenue and 3HC Hospice for their loving care and kindness, especially during the past few months. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Chapel at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Greenville on Friday, December 2, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends in the Parish Hall immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ann's name to St. Paul's Episcopal Church (401 E. 4th Street, Greenville, NC) or to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina (3520 Tupper Drive, Greenville, NC). Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com