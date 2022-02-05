Ann Slocumb

Ann McCluney Slocumb
GREENVILLE - Ann McCluney Slocumb, 79, died Friday, January 28, 2022. While Ann was born and raised in Kings Mountain, NC, she left the foothills in the early 1960's and relocated to eastern North Carolina. Despite always thinking she would eventually move back to the Charlotte area, she fell in love with the eastern part of the state, its people, towns, and beaches, proudly calling eastern North Carolina her home until her passing.
From Farmville, to Plymouth, and finally to Greenville, Ann always enjoyed connecting with people. After working for almost 30 years as a bookkeeper, she decided to give up the analytical world of numbers and balance sheets and went to work with the American Red Cross as a phlebotomist. In this position, Ann traveled all over the eastern part of the state meeting new people and collecting pint after pint of blood to help others. Just as she would organize numbers in her previous position, Ann would collect people's life stories with each pint of blood, organizing this network of generosity in her mind. She would remember repeat donors when she saw them in the community and celebrate their gift of blood. She would tell you that she liked each town the Red Cross visited, and she especially enjoyed blood drives at our region's many churches.
After ten years with the Red Cross and making many new friends, Ann retired for a short period before missing people too much to stay home. She returned to work as a receptionist at her beloved Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church in Greenville, NC, until Spring 2020.
Ann is survived by her three children: son, Patrick Slocumb and wife, Melissa, of Gastonia, NC; daughter Kathryn Slocumb Carroll and husband, Heath, of Greenville, NC; and son, Andrew Slocumb, of Wilmington, NC. She leaves behind her cherished grandchildren: Anna Carroll, William Carroll, Garrett Slocumb, Shaun Slocumb, Sydney Slocumb, Lily Slocumb, and Grace Carroll. Ann is also survived by her brother, William "Butch" McCluney, of Kings Mountain, NC, and former husband and constant friend, Henry Slocumb, of Belhaven, NC.
She will truly be missed by her family and many dear friends. From serving on the Local Council for the Boy Scouts of America, distributing food via the Manna Bags missions at Jarvis, to sharing a kind word while helping others to donate blood, Ann always reached out to connect with those around her.
The family plans a gathering with family and friends to celebrate Ann's life at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to the Manna Bags Instant Meal Access Mission at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church at www.jarvis.church/give or the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina at www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/.
