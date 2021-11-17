Ann Speight

Ann "Annie" Powell Speight
GREENVILLE - Ann "Annie" Powell Speight, 74, was called to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 2, 2021.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 3 pm at Opendoor Church on Reedy Branch Road, Winterville. The family will receive guests following the service at the church.
Annie, daughter of the late Powell Tucker Speight and Elizabeth Spruill Speight, was a native of Greenville. A graduate of Rose High School, Class of 1965, she went on to East Carolina University where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education. For 29 wonderful years she was employed as a flight attendant with TWA, traveling both abroad and domestic. She later returned to Greenville to work for Pitt County Schools until retirement. She was attending the Opendoor Church.
Annie enjoyed life to the absolute fullest. Anyone who was blessed enough to have her in their life surely knows how much her faith, family and friends meant to her. She thoroughly enjoyed cooking and entertaining and spending time at the beach, her happy place. If Annie was in your presence, you were laughing and celebrating her contagious spirit.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, William Tucker Speight.
She is survived by a sister, Renda Speight of Greenville; and a niece, Wendi A. Lauer of Apex and her daughters, Megan MacRae Lauer and Avery Kate Lauer.
Memorials may be made to Bethany FWB Church, 4256 NC-903, Winterville, NC 28590, Opendoor Church, 4584 Reedy Branch Rd, Winterville, NC 28590, or to honor Annie's caring and generous nature, do an unsolicited act of kindness in her memory.
