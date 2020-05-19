Ann Stokes

Ann Webb Stokes
GREENVILLE - Ann Webb Stokes, 88, wife of the late David Calvin Stokes, passed away from natural causes on Friday, May 15, 2020.
Ann was born in Wilson, NC to Jesse Thomas Webb and Lois Lindsay Webb. She attended Atlantic Christian College and graduated from East Carolina Teachers College with a BS in English. She taught for the North Carolina Public Schools for 30 years, teaching English and Reading to students at all grade levels. She was a proud member of the North Carolina Association of Educators and the National Teachers Association. She was a member of Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church.
Ann was a true Southern lady, gracious, generous, and well-dressed when you came to visit. She made sure that you were comfortable in her home when you arrived and well fed when you left. She had broad interests in local, national, and international events, in weather, nature, and all different types of music. She had strong opinions, and you never had any doubt where she stood on any subject.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Joel) McLawhorn of Wake Forest, and their children, Richard of Shanghai, China, Joel Patrick of Chapel Hill, and Susan, Jenny, and Eli of Portland, Oregon, and the late Rebecca Jean McLawhorn.
Also, her son David Stokes (Bambra) of Greenville, and their children, Catherine Elizabeth of Savannah, Georgia, and Christian David and Maryah Adair of the home.
And her daughter, Jessica, who lived with her mother. Ann and Jessica were devoted to each other.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Evelyn Webb Hardison and Lois Webb Bemberg.
Ann is survived by nephew Trafton Lindsay Hardison of Salisbury, and niece Dana Bemberg Campbell of Durham, and their family, as well as nephews Thomas Bemberg and Robert Bemberg and Richard Bemberg (deceased) of Little Rock, Arkansas.
She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Charles Stokes (JoAnn) of Greenville, and niece Sharon Wilson and nephew Mac Stokes. Also, nephews Christian Langley, Calvin Langley, John Barnes, Stokes Barnes, and Robert Clark.
Her special friends, Joyce Ebron, Jennie Baird, and Frances Clark helped her in many ways. Ann loved these special ladies and the family appreciates all you have done.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Greenwood Cemetery on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The family regrets not receiving visitors, but we want all loved ones to stay home and be safe. We know and appreciate that your thoughts and prayers are with us.
In lieu of flowers, you are invited to send donations in memory of Ann Webb Stokes to Community Crossroads Center, 207 Manhattan Avenue, Greenville, NC 27834.
