Ann Winslow Jennette

Mrs. Ann Marie Winslow Jennette, age 86, formerly of Washington, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Cypress Glen in Greenville. A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Oakdale Cemetery in Washington, conducted by Rev. Lonnie Darnell. Mrs. Jennette was born and raised in North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Norman Jasper Winslow and Marie Roof Winslow. After graduating from Washington (N.C.) High School, she graduated from Saint Mary's Junior College and also attended ECU. In 1955, Mrs. Jennette married Alexander (Sandy) T. Jennette, Jr. of Washington. She was blessed to have three children, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. After LtCol Jennette's retirement from the U.S. Army in 1979, they returned to Washington, where they lived until his death in 2009. Mrs. Jennette lived in Washington until December in 2017 when she moved to Cypress Glen. Mrs. Jennette was a 1954 Debutante and a member of the Reviewers Book Club. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Washington. Mrs. Jennette is survived by two daughters, Ann Jennette Tallo and husband, Robert of Greenville, Elizabeth Jennette Beaton and husband, James of New Bern; son, Alexander T Jennette III and wife, Carla of Winterville; seven grandchildren, Lee Spilman and wife Kimberly, John Spilman, Mary James Carson and husband, John Wiley Carson, William James and wife, Kaitlyn, Kathryn Jennette Barker and husband, Rob, Laura Jennette Hignite and husband, Darren, Katherine Beaton; seven great grandchildren, Logan and Sierra Spilman, Mattie and Grey Carson; Liam James, Walker Hignite, Hudson Barker; and sister in law, Annetta Howell and husband, Charles. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 211 West Second Street, Washington, N.C. 27889 or Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, N.Y. 10306.