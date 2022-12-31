Anna Ann Aldridge Allen peacefully reached out and joined hands with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday afternoon, December 29, 2022 at her home in Greenville. The funeral service will be held on Monday January 2, 2023 at 1:30 in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30 - 1:30 at the cemetery. Anna was born in Kinston, NC on February 13, 1948. She graduated from J.H. Rose High School in 1968. After graduation she began her working career of 54 years plus at Coffman's Mens Wear of Greenville. Anna enjoyed her work so much that she never found the time to retire. She was a most excellent employee throughout her career. Anna was a member of Salem United Methodist Church throughout her adult life and contributed generously to the ministry of the church and several other charitable causes. Anna was preceded in death by her father, William O. Aldridge and her mother, Ruby L. Singleton; her first husband, William B. Hardee and loving niece, Jolene Aldridge. Anna was dearly loved and is already greatly missed by her surviving family: husband, Zeno Richard Allen; brother, William O. Aldridge, Jr. (Charlene); sister, Jackie A. Hardy (Danny); niece, Dana H. Evans (Kensil); stepchildren, Richard L. Allen (Tonisha), Elizabeth A. Mills (Russel) and Rebecca A. Davis (Chip); also several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Children's Make a Wish Foundation.Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com