Anna Butler

Anna Denise Butler
AYDEN - Mrs. Anna Denise Butler, 46, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
A memorial service will held Friday, October 9th at 11 AM at Salem United Methodist Church. Due to COVID-19, the memorial service will be conducted outdoors. The family kindly asks that everyone adhere to social distancing and sanitization precautions during the service.
A native of Pitt County, Anna was the daughter of Dwight and Grace Peterson Foster and a 1992 graduate of D.H. Conley High School. She was also a graduate of Appalachian State University, completed her Master's degree in Mathematics at East Carolina University and obtained her PhD in Leadership at Capella University. Since 2005, Anna has worked at Polk State College in Lakeland, Florida as a Professor of Mathematics.
Anna will be fondly remembered for her infectious smile and her love of others. She had a true passion for teaching and was a transformational presence for many of her students. She has a great love of family and included many in her circle of friendship. A loving daughter, wife, mother, aunt and friend, Anna will be missed incredibly by her family, friends, and students.
Anna was preceded in death by her brother, Derek Benjamin Foster, in 2001.
She is survived by: Husband of 22 years, Kenneth Lee Butler of Dayton, OH; Sons, Levi Alexander Butler of Orlando, FL and Caleb Allen Butler of Tallahassee, FL; Parents, Dwight and Grace Foster of Ayden; Nephew, Aaron Foster of Raleigh.
Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic, the family will not hold a public visitation at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Salem United Methodist Church, 785 McDonald Street, Simpson, NC 27879.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.