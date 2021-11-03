Anna Holland

Anna Beard Holland
GREENVILLE - Anna Beard Holland, 79, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021. Services will be private.
Anna was raised in Winston-Salem, graduating from R.J. Reynolds High School. She later moved to Greenville, where she retired from Burroughs-Wellcome.
Anna enjoyed decorating, reading, needlepoint and spending time at the beach. She was a wonderful grandmother, affectionately known as Gia, and adored each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents, James and Vera Beard, and a sister, Joy Sandifer.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 31 years, David Holland of Washington; daughters, Susan Mailey and husband, Ted, of Hudson, OH, and Tricia D. Woods of Wilson; grandchildren, Katie Mailey, Bonne Pogorelc and husband, Ben, and their children, Emmett and Ezra, Greg Mailey, and Jake Woods; brother, J.T. Beard (Laura); sisters, Rita Shearin (Tim) and Suzie Elliott (Bob); and step-children, Jana Watkins and husband, Brian, and their son, Cole, and Louie Holland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Methodist Home for Children in Raleigh at www.mfhc.org.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com .