Anna Hylton

Anna Brooke Hylton
GREENVILLE - Anna Brooke Hylton, 22, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, December 26, 2021.
The funeral service will be held Friday at 1:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. A private burial service for family and the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church community will be held in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Nashville, NC.
Anna Brooke is a beautiful soul and will be dearly missed. She was pretty, smart, talented, and absolutely loved her family. She enjoyed spending time with her grandparents at the beach (Hylton's) or at the Manning farm. She enjoyed her time with her grandparents so much that she hoped to work with "old folks" within her Social Work career.
She loved her brother immensely and always called him her best friend. She has always looked up to her younger brother, though now she will be looking over him from a better place.
Anna Brooke loved cats more than anything. She rescued a cat from the animal shelter, and "rescued" a stray kitten from the farm, KC, that was her best non-human friend.
Music was a big part of Anna Brooke's life and she loved playing, performing, writing, and producing her own songs. She enjoyed wakeboarding and tubing with friends and had an infectious laugh. Anna Brooke played many sports, trying her hand at volleyball, soccer (10u Champs, despite her Dad as coach), lacrosse, swimming, and even basketball briefly(only 5'3" tall). She finished her senior high school tennis season undefeated in singles and doubles and was all conference.
Anna Brooke started school at NC State's School of Music, but wanted to come back to ECU, and was set to get her degree in Social Work with a spring internship working with kids in Kinston.
Anna Brooke is survived by her parents, Sam and Mindy Manning Hylton; brother, Max Hylton; paternal grandparents, Ernie and Carol Hylton; maternal grandparents, Edward and Dixie Manning; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to send donations to Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter, www.pittfriends.com, 2850 Firetower Road, Greenville, NC 27858; or to Saving Graces for Felines, savinggraces4felines.org, PO Box 4307, Greenville, NC 27836.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.