Anne Abernathy Roth

Anne Finch Abernathy Roth
AYDEN - Anne Finch Abernathy Roth, filled with plans for the future, suddenly left us on April 27, of natural causes, to be reunited with her loved ones that had gone before her.
Anne was born to James R. Abernathy, Jr and Martha Worthington Abernathy on June 14, 1956 in Ayden, N.C. She attended Ayden schools and graduated from Arendell Parrott Academy (class of '74). College took her to St. Mary's in Raleigh and to UNC Chapel Hill before earning her degree in Speech and Drama at Glassboro State (now Rowan University).
Anne lived in Southern New Jersey for two decades until Eastern North Carolina called her home again. Always an Aydenite at heart, she just couldn't bear to be far away from her beloved home and her mother. Eventually all of her children and step-children would follow her lead and relocate to N.C., even if just for college.
A creative soul, Anne used her talents in speech and drama well. While in Franklinville, N.J. in the early 1980s, Anne began to publish her children's stories. Later when her storytelling expanded into original songs, "Miss Anne" was born. She travelled across the U.S. entertaining America's school children and delighting their parents with "Miss Anne Sings" CDs. After relocating to Ayden with her husband Jay and their son Louis in 2007, Anne taught in local schools until she retired.
Anne was predeceased by her parents; her two infant daughters, Anne Hahn and Laura Roth; and her former husband, Edward "Ted" Hahn. She is survived by her forever husband at heart, Jay Roth, who gave her the love and support she deserved; by four cherished sons, Christopher Hahn (Amy), William Hahn (Stephanie) David Hahn (Tiffany) and Louis Roth; and by two step-children, Mathew Roth (Sarah) and Emily Roth. She was so happy to have her grandchildren - Chase, Molly, Matt, Kyle, and Emma - in her life and close by, too. Being Nana meant the world to her. She was love personified, giving of herself to all her friends, both near and far, keeping in touch often. With her sisters, Jane Hahn and Joan Neal, she was an especially good middle sister. She was the cream in our Oreo sandwich cookie and life will not be as sweet now without her.
A graveside memorial is planned for Friday at 11 a.m. at the Ayden Cemetery. Friends are welcome to join us while observing our current social guidelines.
