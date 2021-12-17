Anne House Carroll
BETHEL - Mrs. Anne House Carroll, 91, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at her home in Bethel, NC.
She was born in Pitt County on October 10, 1930, to the late David Thurston House Jr. and Dorothy Hart House.
Carroll was a 1952 graduate of Duke University and post-graduation, she spent a couple years as a 5th grade teacher at Myrtle Underwood in Raleigh. Throughout her life, she remained a student of history as is evidenced by her extensive genealogy research and membership in numerous historical societies including Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames 17th Century, the Pilgrim Society, the Jamestowne Society, and the Daughters of the American Colonists. Carroll was a lady of faith and was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
Carroll was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd Gilbert Carroll, a longtime superintendent of the Lumberton city school system, and after whom L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School is named; her son, Lloyd Gilbert "Gil" Carroll Jr. of Lumberton; and her brother, David Thomas "Tommy" House.
Carroll is survived by her son David Hart Carroll of Bethel, NC, who for over a decade lovingly took care of his mother; her grandson, Lloyd Gilbert "Tripp" Carroll III, his wife Sarah Bass Carroll, and their children, Daniel Herty Carroll and Dalon Nantz Carroll; her granddaughter, Katherine Elizabeth Elich, her husband Leonardus Corneilus Elich III, and their children, Elizabeth McArthur Elich and Lee Nantz Elich; and her grandson Christian Carroll.
There will be a graveside service on Friday, December 17th at 11:00am at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband and son.
A memorial service will be held on a later date at Bethel United Methodist Church.