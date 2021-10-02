Anne Carson Bennett passed away on September 26, 2021 at 5:35pm. She lived an accomplished, vivacious life of 92 years. A private graveside service for family and close friends is planned and to be at Pinewood Memorial Park in Greenville, North Carolina. Anne was born December 4, 1928 in Bethel, NC, the daughter of the late Jesse William and Sally Anne Jeanette Caroline Ford Carson and graduated as valedictorian from Bethel High School in 1945. She also graduated from East Carolina Teacher’s College (ECTC) in 1949 with a Bachelor of Science in English and Social Studies and in 1953 earned a Master of Science degree in English from East Carolina College (ECC). In 1972, she earned a Master of Science degree in Library Science from East Carolina University (ECU) and in 1973, an Advanced Master of Science in Library Science from Florida State University, having completed all seminar work for a Ph.D. in that field. She is listed in several publications including Outstanding Women of the South, The World Who’s Who of Women and the Dictionary of International Biography (1979). For nine years she taught English in the high schools of Eastern N.C., followed by 23 years as faculty (Joyner Library) at East Carolina University. Following retirement in 1986, she taught English part-time for seven years at Beaufort County Community College and Lenoir Community College. Anne particularly enjoyed music and travel, singing in choirs for over 50 years and playing piano and organ. For 10 years she was an active member of Kiwanis International, serving as her club President and as Lt. Governor of Division 17 of the Carolinas District. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church. She was married to A. Fred Cargile in 1952, to Thomas M. Gunn in 1973 and to Carroll W. Bennett in 1989, all of whom preceded her in death. Also, preceding her in death was a sister, Gladys C. Padley Dail and two grandsons, Jonathan S. “Jon” Cargile and Jason Daniel Cargile. Surviving are her children, Jeffery Stuart Cargile (Wife Sandy) of Greenville, N.C., Lynn C. Matheron of Wilmington, N.C., Kim C. Koesy (husband Mike) of Raleigh, and Jill C. Newman of Mount Pleasant, S.C. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren, Catherine T. Matheron of Wilmington, N.C., Alize M. Shilling (husband Anthony) and Tania L. Matheron, both of San Diego, CA, Marshall F. Newman (wife Jenna) of Augusta, GA, Olivia J. Newman of Greensboro, N.C., Trevor D. Newman (wife Meghan) of Portland, OR, Katy J. Koesy of New York, N.Y., and Lauren M. Koesy of Raleigh, along with three great-grandsons, Timothy Luke Newman, Leo Christian Tuck and Luca Donald Shilling. A niece, Dr. JoAnn P. Hunt of Burlington, N.C. also survives. For memorials, please consider Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St., Greenville, N.C. 27858 or the American Heart Association, 3015 S. Memorial Drive, Suite A, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com
