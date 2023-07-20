Anne Dail Booth, 74, passed away July 12, 2023 at ECU Medical Center in Greenville, following a courageous three-year battle against the complications of a stroke. A Celebration of Life service was held on Monday at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family received friends from 3 to 4 PM prior to the service. Anne was born on July 2, 1949, to the late Jack and Dot Dail in Ayden, NC, the first of four children. Anne attended Ayden public schools, graduating in 1967 from Ayden High School. She attended Mount Olive College and East Carolina University for her undergraduate degree, later receiving her Masters from East Carolina University. She was also a Certified National Board Educator. Anne was recognized throughout her career with many awards as a talented teacher and instructor. Anne married Jim Booth, the love of her life, on October 18, 1969. They have two sons, Brian and Dail, who, along with their wives and daughters, have brought much joy to Anne and Jim. Anne lived her life with zest and an overwhelming desire to help others. She was a bright light from her brilliant smile to the love she shared fully with her family, friends and students. A gifted educator, Anne saw and encouraged the potential in students many other educators might have missed. And she led other teachers to follow her example, changing the lives of both students and teachers. Even when she was struggling with her own health issues, she lifted others up, made people laugh and spread extra love, unaware of how inspiring she was to so many. Although Anne is now in heaven, receiving a "Well done!" from her Savior, her light can continue to shine through those who knew and loved her. Like a ripple flowing outwards on her beloved river, be the encourager. Notice the struggling child who may not have an advocate. Lift up a lonely shut-in with a meal. Volunteer at church. Get together with friends and laugh, treasuring the time you have together. Be the peacemaker in your family. In Anne's honor, laugh often and love much! In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her precious sister, Jackie Dail Allen, and Brother-in-law, Kent Allen. Anne is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jim; their son Brian Booth and his wife, Heather (daughters Sidney and Sarah); their son Dail Booth and his wife, Cindy (daughter Addison); Anne's sister Judy Dail Bowen and husband, Mike; Anne's brother Jolly Dail and wife, Sherri; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Bill and Emily Booth, George and Susan Booth, Danny and Cathy Booth Robinson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thank you to her caregivers, Kim and Shantell and a heartfelt thank you to her many friends who have given her such love and support all of her life, but especially so these past three years. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor of Anne to the charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com