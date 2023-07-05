Anne H. Harris, 83, passed away at her home on her birthday, June 30, 2023. The funeral service was held in the Wilkerson Funeral Home chapel at 11 am on Monday, July 3, 2023. Reverends Gene Williams and Robert Spruill will officiate. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson's Funeral Home from 6 - 8 pm on Sunday. Mrs. Harris, daughter of the late Charlie Woolard and Geraldine Porter Harris, was a native and lifelong resident of Greenville. She was a 1962 Medical College of Virginia graduate, receiving a Bachelor of Science in pharmacy. She served the local community as a pharmacist for over 40 years, first at Pavilion Pharmacy, her privately owned pharmacy, then at K-Mart. She retired in 2000. A servant of the Lord, Mrs. Harris visited the sick, sent cards, and made countless chocolate chess pies for the hurting and lonely. For the last thirty years, she has attended Parker's Chapel, where she enjoyed worshipping her Lord and Savior and participating in the women's ministry. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her son, Ivy Glen Harris, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Russell and Diana Harris, and nephew, Brandon Warren. She is survived by: her husband of 61 years, Harold E. Harris; sister, Becky H. Overton, and husband, Parker; brother- in law and sister- in law, David and Darlene Taylor; sister-in-law, Rosemary T. Warren; nieces Lisa H. Butler, Kristi Overton Johnson, and Jenna Brooks Norris; nephews Michael Vance Overton, Chris Reed, Jon Reed and Richard Snyder; and many great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite church or ones charity in her memory. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences available at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.