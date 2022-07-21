Anne Moore Creech, 83, of Ayden, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. She was born to the late Pauline and Leslie Moore on February 14, 1939 in Wayne County. Anne was a 1957 graduate of Princeton High School. In 1958, she married Roger Lee Creech. They, along with their five children, made Ayden home. In addition to enjoying time with family, Anne was very involved in her community and with Pitt County Schools. Anne provided early leadership in the effort to build a new middle school in Ayden in the 1980s. In collaboration with other community advocates, Anne spent countless hours on the telephone and in meetings discussing the many benefits of having a school located within the community. Her work and diligence in "never giving up" impressed many school administrators, including Superintendent Ott Alford. With the passage of the Community Schools Legislation in 1977, Superintendent Alford selected Anne to be the Volunteer Coordinator for the newly established Community Schools Program. Working as the co-developer of the program, Anne guided the development of the countywide program from two small desks located in a supply closet and telephone control center, to a comprehensive Community Schools and Recreation Program with the first Community Schools and Recreation Center and District Park. During her years working with Community Schools and Recreation, Anne helped to establish the Community Schools and Recreation Capital Outlay Program that provided support for expanding recreation amenities on school campuses in every area of the county. Anne was also instrumental in the development of the Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games Program and was awarded the prestigious Pioneer Spirit Award. From a statewide perspective, Anne was a North Carolina Senior Games Volunteer Staff Member for State Finals. She was also a member of the N.C. Association for Community Education. In addition to her professional career, Anne was very involved in her community. With a long-time interest in community theatre, Anne played a key role in establishing the Ayden Theatre Workshop which provided a variety of opportunities in drama for all ages. She volunteered numerous hours to that program throughout the years. She volunteered for many years and helped further develop the Ayden Collard Festival by serving on the Board, as well as serving as Chair. Anne was honored to be selected as the Parade Grand Marshal in 2013. She also served for nine years on the Arts and Recreation Commission where she worked tirelessly to secure funding for the Trillium Inclusive Playground in Ayden's Veterans Park. The playground and facilities are named in Anne's honor. In addition to her local community advocacy, Anne served as a Pitt County representative in the Senior Tar Heel Legislature, supporting the needs of seniors across the State of North Carolina. Anne is survived by daughters, Carolyn McGinn and husband, Brian, of Greenville and Stacy Gunnels and husband, Warren, of Odenton, MD; sons, David Creech and wife, Laura, of New Bern, Durwood Creech and wife, Lynn, of Ayden and Howard Creech and wife, Judi, of Washington, NC; grandchildren, Robert Creech and wife, Nikki of Charlotte, Pam Oliver and husband, James of Monterey, CA, Raven Pellegrino and husband Joe of Cary, Steve Rowe and wife, Susie of Austin, TX, and Madi Gunnels of Odenton, MD.; one great-granddaughter, Josie Creech of Charlotte; sister Ava Robbins and husband, Billy, of Pikeville, NC, and brother Lonnie "Carlton" Moore and wife, Rose, of Mount Olive, NC, and sister-in-law Boonie Moore of Princeton, NC. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roger, her parents, and brother, Leslie Malon "Hogan" Moore. The Creech family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Anne's caregivers and dear friends, Trina Daniels, Lisa Person, and Sherri Frisinger. Also, to her amazing hospice team, Natashu, Lisa, Lauren, and Sabrina. The family will receive friends on Saturday evening from 6-8 pm at Farmer Funeral Service in Ayden. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to The Ronald McDonald House - 529 Moye Blvd., Greenville, NC 27834 or the Alzheimer's Association - Eastern NC Chapter 5171 Glenwood Ave, Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612. Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.