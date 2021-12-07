Anne Else Btza Wood
GREENVILLE - Anne Else Btza Wood, 84, passed away on December 3, 2021.
A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Pinewood Memorial Park.
Anne, born October 18, 1937 in Bad Herzfeld, Germany, moved to the United States in 1954. She clerked in department stores and was an insurance agency manager for Life & Casualty Insurance Company. Anne and her husband operated Wood's Grocery and Grill on Highway 102 near Ayden until their retirement.
She was preceded in death by her first husband George Davis; her second husband of 50 years, Melvin Earl Wood; and a daughter, Ella Kingsly.
Surviving are daughters, Ruth Smith and husband Kevin and Pam Parrish and husband Darryll; sons, Kevin Grant and wife Sandra, Jeff Wood and wife Lisa, Gary Wood and wife Rose Marie, and Ray Wood and wife Susan; 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
