Annette Warren Watson MacRae passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021. A private graveside service will be held in the Whitehurst-Lloyd Family cemetery. Annette, of Bethel, was born on September 9, 1929 in Washington, NC. She was the daughter of the late George and Jennie Lloyd Watson. She lived at The Fountains at the Albemarle in Tarboro for the last few years. The youngest of six children, she grew up in Bethel, NC and attended the Bethel Schools and attended the Bethel schools. After graduating from high school, she attended East Carolina Teachers College and East Carolina University. While in college, she earned a Master’s degree in English and Education, as well as an Education Specialist degree. She then went on to teach for 35 years at Creedmoor, Dunn, Camp Lejeune and North Pitt High School in Bethel. Annette had many interests such as genealogy, writing poetry, collecting coins, stamps, books, and military insignia. Those interests led her into active roles in many organizations including DAR, UDC, Eastern Star, Pitt County Historical Society, Hyde County Historical Society, NCAE, NEA, and Hometown Bethel. She was honored to receive the Order of the Long Leaf Pine from the state of North Carolina and to be inducted into the ECU Educators Hall of Fame. She was also a proud member of the Bethel United Methodist Church. In her later years, Annette returned to the family farm and was the constant companion and helper for her older sister, Almyra, providing transportation and whatever else was needed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Jennie Murray Watson, Almyra M. Watson, and Sue Watson Cannon; and brothers, John Lloyd Watson and George Murray Watson. She is survived by nieces, Mary Sue Watson Banner (Lynn) of Greensboro, Sue Ellen Cannon Williams of Greenville, Nancy Watson Matthews (Clay) of Westminster, MD, and Margaret Ann Cannon Harris (Morgan) of Leland; nephew, John Watson (Nan) of Raleigh; and many great nieces and nephews, as well as great-great-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, P.O.Box 207, Bethel, NC 27812. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.