Annie Roberts Brown
WILLIAMSTON - Ms. Annie Roberts Brown, 69, died Saturday, October 31, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00pm on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Brown Cemetery, Williamston, NC. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, November 5 from 3pm-7pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, 304 West Liberty Street, Williamston, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 the funeral service for Ms. Annie R. Brown will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.