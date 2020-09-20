Annie Best Clark
ROBERSONVILLE - Mrs. Annie Best Clark, 69, died Friday, September 4, 2020. A private Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00pm on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held from 11:00am - 12:00pm in the chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mrs. Annie B. Clark will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.