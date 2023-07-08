Give all your worries and cares to God, for he cares about you. I Peter 5:7 In loving memory of Mrs. Annie Elizabeth (MissAnne) Morris Wilbert, August 16, 1964 - June 30, 2023. With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to a cherished and remarkable woman, Annie Elizabeth (MissAnne) Morris Wilbert, who unexpectedly passed away on June 30, 2023, at the age of 58. She was a beacon of love, compassion, and strength, and her loss leaves an irreplaceable void in our lives. Born on August 16, 1964, MissAnne was the daughter of Willie Mae Joyner and Douglas Morris. She entered this world with a spirit that would touch the lives of all who knew her. Her warmth, kindness, and unwavering support endeared her to family, and friends. Born and raised in Pitt County, MissAnne settled in the city of Wilson to raise a family and enjoyed working as an Administrative Secretary. She attended J.H.Rose High School and furthered her education at the University of North Carolina. She eventually graduated from the University of Mount Olive, where she earned a degree in Business Management with a minor in Human Resource. She was a veteran of the Army Reserves who took her job seriously. She was a kind and generous individual who was always willing to help others. She was also a knowledgeable woman, passionate mother, and person who never met any strangers. She was very outspoken and never hesitated to give advice or share her wisdom. Her diligent, zealous personality, and administrative expertise will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband Curtis Wilbert, daughters Jessica Osborne and Vanessa Wilbert, grandson Joel Osborne II, mother Willie Mae Parker, stepfather Lawrence Parker, siblings Jackie Smith, Sandra Morris, Steven Morris, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and 3 cats, Karin, Tabitha, and Patty. As we gather to mourn her passing, let us also celebrate the incredible life she lived and the profound impact she had on those around her. MissAnne‘s love will continue to inspire us, reminding us to live with compassion and to treasure the bonds we share. Please join family and friends as we celebrate her life at Don Brown’s Funeral Home at 497 Second Street in Ayden, NC on July 8, 2023, at 5 PM.