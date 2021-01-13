Annie Haddock

Annie Ruth Bryan Haddock
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Annie Ruth Bryan Haddock, 89, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 7, 2021 and has now seen the face of God. Private graveside service for Mrs. Haddock will be held in Pinewood Memorial Park on Friday, January 15, 2021.
Ruth, the daughter of the late Carl Lee and Eva Mae Joyner Bryan was a native of W ayne County and resided in Greenville. She was married to the love of her life, the late Truman W. Haddock of Clay Root and was retired from First Citizens Bank. She was a member of Red Oak Christian Church.Ruth's greatest joy came from the moments she spent at home. She loved her flowers and watching the birds at the feeder.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one grandson, John Richard Barnhill, Jr. (Chris), two brothers, Carl Lee Bryan, Jr. and John Milton Bryan. One sister, Alma Lee Bryan as well as her fur baby, Big Bud.
Surviving is one daughter, Lorelle Barwick of Winterville; two sons, Brooks Barwick and wife, Myra, of Greensboro, Jeffery Barwick of St. Louis, MO.; granddaughter, Brandy Martin and husband, Buck; great-grandchildren, Cobey Martin, Carter Martin and Cloe Martin.
Express your condolences with memorials to Red Oak Christian Church, 1827 SW Greenville Boulevard, Greenville, NC 27834 or Friends of Honduras USA, 209 Puddin Ridge Road, Moyock, NC 27958 or online at https://www.friendsofhondurasusa.org/
