Annie Blanche Hines
BETHEL - Ms. Annie Blanche Hines, 87, died Thursday, May 7, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held
Tuesday, May 12 from 6:00pm- 8:00pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
