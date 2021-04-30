Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE FRIDAY... .Low humidity and gusty winds behind a cold front that will cross the area Friday morning will combine with very low fuel moisture to increase the risk for rapid fire spread Friday afternoon. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA... * AFFECTED AREA...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Tyrrell, Mainland Dare, Greene, Beaufort, Mainland Hyde, Duplin, Lenoir, Jones, Pamlico, Northern Craven, Southern Craven, West Carteret, East Carteret, Inland Onslow, Coastal Onslow and Northern Outer Banks. * TIMING...Friday afternoon through early evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control in these conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&