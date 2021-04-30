Mrs. Annie James Martin, 76, died Sunday, April 25, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service in the chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 masks are mandatory.

