Annie Lee Powell passed into her Savior's arms on July 18, 2021, in Arlington. Virginia. Annie Lee is buried with her family in Cherry Hill Cemetery. She was born and grew up in Greenville, NC with her sister, Bernice, as children of a tobacco farming family. They were members of Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church. She graduated from Greensboro Women's College and did some graduate work at East Carolina University before moving to the Washington, DC area in 1971. Annie Lee was a high school English teacher in Fairfax County, VA for 37 years, where she earned a Master's in Education from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State College in 1986. She enjoyed people, horseback riding, dancing, holidays, and her car- always a Ford Thunderbird, or Mustang convertible. Her last words were, ”The Lord is the strength of my life." She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther Cabel Powell, Sr., and Lelia Pike; sister, Bernice Powell Bowie; half-brother, LC Powell, Jr.; and half-sister, Haddie Melinda Powell. Surviving family includes her niece, Charlene Bowie Alger (married to Errol); nephew, Franklin Cabel Bowie; and 5 grand nieces and nephews. Donations in her memory can be made to Messiah United Methodist Church, West Springfield, VA. www.messiahumc.org Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com