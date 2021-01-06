Annie Ruth Jackson

Annie Ruth Sutton Jackson, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro. Annie Ruth was born in Sampson County on October 20, 1929 to the late Alden L. and Annie King Sutton. She grew up on the family farm in the Piney Grove Township and graduated in 1947 from Piney Grove High School. Annie Ruth moved to Clinton after marrying her husband, Clois, and had a long career in banking. She also worked part-time in the family clothing store, Jackson’s Limited. After retirement, Annie Ruth enjoyed taking care of her beautiful home and yard at Fox Lake. While living in Clinton, Annie Ruth was a dedicated and faithful charter member of Grace United Methodist Church. Through the years with her family and many friends she had a patient, caring, understanding and open mind, found wonderful conversation thereby giving as well as receiving great love. Annie Ruth moved to Winterville in 2010 to be near her daughter, but her heart remained in Clinton and Sampson County. She missed her friends and family and enjoyed when they would visit her or when she could attend family or high school reunions. It was her wish to always be able to go back to Clinton after her daughter passed away in 2017, but her health and other circumstances prevented that from happening. Annie Ruth moved to Brookdale on Country Day Road in Goldsboro in July of 2020. She leaves behind a legacy of unconditional love and support for the people she cared about. Her enthusiasm and charm will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A private graveside service will be held for the family in Wayne Memorial Park. A memorial service celebrating her beautiful life will be held at a later date. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clois Dwan Jackson; daughter, Dwanda Jackson Hinds; and brother, Alden Franklin Sutton. She is survived by her grandchildren, Eric Jackson Angel and wife Rebekah, North Augusta, SC; John Allan Hinds, Ft. Lee, NJ; Robbie Hinds, Fremont, CA; William Alden Angel and fiancé, Michelle, Smyrna, GA; and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by a niece, Linda Sutton Reeves and husband Jim, Durham, NC; nephew, Alden Keith Sutton and wife Angie, Connelly Springs, NC; son-in-law, Allan Hinds and wife Peggy, Greenville, NC; and special close family friends, The DeWitt King family, Faison, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 800 Smith Street, Clinton, NC 28328. Special thanks to the staff at Brookdale Country Day Road and the medical staff at Wayne UNC Health Care who cared for her in so many kind and thoughtful ways through these recent days and months of declining health. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.