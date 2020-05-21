Annie Smith

Annie Honore Bridgers Smith
WINTERVILLE - A long-time Winterville resident, Annie Honore Bridgers Smith, 91, passed away May 18, 2020. She was born in Cumberland County and moved to Harnett County as a child with her family. She became a Christian at age 12 and a member of Baptist Grove Church near Fuquay Varina, NC.
She married Rufus George Smith of Angier, NC in 1948 and is survived by four children, Gayle Smith Day (Tony) Winterville, NC; Diane Smith Ingle (Don) Pittsboro, NC; Dr. Tim Smith (Betty Sue) Hampstead, NC; and Beverly Smith Brady (Mike) Highlands Ranch, CO. Ms. Smith has seven grandchildren, Heather Day Jackson (Bruce) Winterville, NC; Amy Ingle Davis (Edwin) Siler City, NC; Kevin Day (Pamela) Jacksonville, NC; Andrea Smith Oakley (Jamie) Princeton, NC; Matthew Brady, Denver, CO; Drew Ingle (Hannah) Chapel Hill, NC; and Rachel Smith Skiadas (Adam) Binghamton, NY; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Clifford Charles Bridgers, of Philadelphia, PA and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Rufus George Smith, and her sister, Retha Bridgers Stegall and her father, Clifford C. Bridgers and mother Beatrice Baker Bridgers.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Winterville Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to her home church, Winterville Baptist Church, where she served faithfully for over 40 years as a Sunday School teacher and other roles in the church. Mail memorial contributions to Winterville Baptist Church, P. O. Box 1669, Winterville, NC 28590. Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service, Ayden. Online condolences to www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com