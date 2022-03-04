Anthony Lewis, Jr. Mar 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Anthony Lewis, Jr.GRIMESLAND - Anthony Lewis, Jr. age 22, died February 23, 2022 of 4743 Maria Court, Grimesland NC.Funeral Service for Mr. Lewis, Jr. will be Saturday, 1 PM at Sycamore Chapel Baptist Church Farmville Blvd. Viewing Friday, 5 to 7 at BG Barrett Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector